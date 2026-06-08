Knox's 'Ye Trodden Path,' International Language Institute for 413 Gives
Today is all about communication and immigration.
Which let’s not forget, does include the “founding fathers,” and the founding itself might not have happened if an intrepid young bookseller hadn’t taken some initiative to bring a veritable pile of weapons to Boston from a conquered fort in New York to chase away the British. Local historians have gathered together to map out more of Henry Knox’s course through the Berkshires eastward, and that information is now available in a new book released by the Berkshire HIstorical Society. We talk with the 5 authors of “Ye Trodden Path” and hear more about this important turn in the nation’s history.
And, we continue our highlights of organizations that you can help through 413 Gives by chatting with Caroline Gear, executive director of the International Language Institute, who’s been with the school for 40 of its 42 years. We learn the principles of how their model was built and the changes the institution has seen over 4 decades. Plus, she gives us a glimpse of the impact of the rhetoric surrounding immigrants and changes in education funding have made in their offerings and outlook.