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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Knox's 'Ye Trodden Path,' International Language Institute for 413 Gives

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 8, 2026 at 10:51 PM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 learns about Henry Knox's march to Boston with authors of "Ye Trodden Trail."
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The Fabulous 413 learns about Henry Knox's march to Boston with authors of "Ye Trodden Trail."
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Today is all about communication and immigration.

Which let’s not forget, does include the “founding fathers,” and the founding itself might not have happened if an intrepid young bookseller hadn’t taken some initiative to bring a veritable pile of weapons to Boston from a conquered fort in New York to chase away the British. Local historians have gathered together to map out more of Henry Knox’s course through the Berkshires eastward, and that information is now available in a new book released by the Berkshire HIstorical Society. We talk with the 5 authors of “Ye Trodden Path” and hear more about this important turn in the nation’s history.

And, we continue our highlights of organizations that you can help through 413 Gives by chatting with Caroline Gear, executive director of the International Language Institute, who’s been with the school for 40 of its 42 years. We learn the principles of how their model was built and the changes the institution has seen over 4 decades. Plus, she gives us a glimpse of the impact of the rhetoric surrounding immigrants and changes in education funding have made in their offerings and outlook.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREHISTORYLANGUAGEEDUCATIONIMMIGRATION413 Gives
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith