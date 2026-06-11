Juneteenth with Arise for Social Justice, author Sofi Stambo, pride words with Word Nerd

We celebrate freedom for all with a Juneteenth event that brings the community together. Arise for Social Justice has been honoring the holiday with a free celebration connecting folx of all walks of Springfield life with music, food and services they may need to thrive. Executive Director Tanisha Arena talks to us about the party they’re throwing, and her journey to this work.

We’re also looking at the immigrant experience through fiction and firsthand accounts. Restless Books has just published the award-winning collection, "People Who Live Alone Talk Too Much," which highlights the incredible intimate moments of immigrants interacting with American culture in New York. We speak with author Sofi Stambo about the appeal of short fiction and how it can connect these snapshots to something greater.