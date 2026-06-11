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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Juneteenth with Arise for Social Justice, author Sofi Stambo, pride words with Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 11, 2026 at 12:12 PM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 speaks to Executive Director Tanisha Arena of Arise for Social Justice about the upcoming Juneteenth celebration.
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The Fabulous 413 speaks to Executive Director Tanisha Arena of Arise for Social Justice about the upcoming Juneteenth celebration.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 speaks to Sofi Stambo, author of new book "People Who Live Alone Talk Too Much."
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The Fabulous 413 speaks to Sofi Stambo, author of new book "People Who Live Alone Talk Too Much."
Coutesy / Restless Books
The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
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The Word Nerd with Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.

We celebrate freedom for all with a Juneteenth event that brings the community together. Arise for Social Justice has been honoring the holiday with a free celebration connecting folx of all walks of Springfield life with music, food and services they may need to thrive. Executive Director Tanisha Arena talks to us about the party they’re throwing, and her journey to this work.

We’re also looking at the immigrant experience through fiction and firsthand accounts. Restless Books has just published the award-winning collection, "People Who Live Alone Talk Too Much," which highlights the incredible intimate moments of immigrants interacting with American culture in New York. We speak with author Sofi Stambo about the appeal of short fiction and how it can connect these snapshots to something greater.

And, as Pride Month continues, we look at the language surrounding the LGBTQIA2S+ community itself with Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, because these words have come as long a way as we have. We explore the linguistic history of “gay” and “queer,” which are just as fascinating as the folx they have represented over the centuries.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURECOMMUNITY ACTIONRACEBOOKSLGBTQIA+MERRIAM-WEBSTERWord Nerd
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith