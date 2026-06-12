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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Elizabeth Freeman Center, Juneteenth at Ancestral Bridges

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 12, 2026 at 12:08 PM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 visits Ancestral Bridges to learn more about Black history in Amherst and the upcoming Juneteenth celebration.
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The Fabulous 413 visits Ancestral Bridges to learn more about Black history in Amherst and the upcoming Juneteenth celebration.
NEPM

It’s 413 Gives Day!

So of course the Fabulous 413 is going to double down on the goodwill of our neighbors coming together to support organizations who lost their federal funding, just like we did, by speaking with one more non-profit from the Berkshires who you may help.

We speak with the executive director of the Elizabeth Freeman Center, Divya Chaturvedi. The organization has been helping those who have experienced domestic abuse and sexual assault in the Berkshires for 50 years. We learn about their incredibly extensive programming that spans the entirety of the county, the ways they’ve learned to adapt to the needs of the community, and the ripples of impact they see relating to this loss of federal funding infrastructure.

Then we head to Amherst to connect celebrations with history. Ancestral Bridges is hosting its 6th Juneteenth celebration this Sunday, and has discovered direct ties between Amherst and the holiday’s origins in Galveston, Texas and the Massachusetts 54th Regiment. We speak with Anika Lopes, Deborah Bridges, Christina Miles, and Pam Tillis about the festivities and their discoveries.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREHISTORYRACEEVENTS413 Gives
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith