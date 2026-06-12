Elizabeth Freeman Center, Juneteenth at Ancestral Bridges

It’s 413 Gives Day !

So of course the Fabulous 413 is going to double down on the goodwill of our neighbors coming together to support organizations who lost their federal funding, just like we did, by speaking with one more non-profit from the Berkshires who you may help.

We speak with the executive director of the Elizabeth Freeman Center , Divya Chaturvedi. The organization has been helping those who have experienced domestic abuse and sexual assault in the Berkshires for 50 years. We learn about their incredibly extensive programming that spans the entirety of the county, the ways they’ve learned to adapt to the needs of the community, and the ripples of impact they see relating to this loss of federal funding infrastructure.