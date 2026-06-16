'Kill All Wizards' book, Juneteenth with the SSO, Mr. Universe

Today we’re celebrating lots of things.

Because we love new books, and the first in a brand new series from author Jedidiah Berry comes out tomorrow. “ Kill All Wizards ” is a blend of 19th century gentility and early 20th century classic sword and sorcery fiction with homage to Roy Thomas and Robert E. Howard, and we chat with Berry about the new novella and the release party at Vision Video in Northampton on June 16 where he will be in conversation with Kelly Link.

Juneteenth is this Friday, and Springfield’s Symphony Orchestra (SSO) is celebrating by bringing the whole ensemble outside . Not only is this year’s program happening for free in Court Square in downtown Springfield, but it’s a family affair featuring both musicians Avery Sharpe and Kevin Sharpe. We bring the two brothers to the studio to talk about their individual connections to the holiday along with SSO President Heather Caisse Roberts.