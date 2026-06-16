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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

'Kill All Wizards' book, Juneteenth with the SSO, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 16, 2026 at 9:58 AM EDT
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The Springfield Symphony Orchestra is celebrating Juneteenth with an outdoor concert at Center Court in Tower Square in Springfield, Mass..
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The Springfield Symphony Orchestra is celebrating Juneteenth with an outdoor concert at Center Court in Tower Square in Springfield, Mass..
Courtesy / Springfield Symphony Orchestra
The Fabulous 413 talks to author Jedidiah Berry about his new book, "Kill All Wizards."
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The Fabulous 413 talks to author Jedidiah Berry about his new book, "Kill All Wizards."
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
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Mr. Universe with Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios and Hampshire College is a recurring weekly segment on The Fabulous 413.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

Today we’re celebrating lots of things.

Because we love new books, and the first in a brand new series from author Jedidiah Berry comes out tomorrow. “Kill All Wizards” is a blend of 19th century gentility and early 20th century classic sword and sorcery fiction with homage to Roy Thomas and Robert E. Howard, and we chat with Berry about the new novella and the release party at Vision Video in Northampton on June 16 where he will be in conversation with Kelly Link.

Juneteenth is this Friday, and Springfield’s Symphony Orchestra (SSO) is celebrating by bringing the whole ensemble outside. Not only is this year’s program happening for free in Court Square in downtown Springfield, but it’s a family affair featuring both musicians Avery Sharpe and Kevin Sharpe. We bring the two brothers to the studio to talk about their individual connections to the holiday along with SSO President Heather Caisse Roberts.

And Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed of Kainaat Studios, puts on his cinefile hat to explore the science and spectacle of Stephen Spielberg’s latest foray into extraterrestrial speculation as we discuss “Disclosure Day.”

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREEVENTSMUSICMr. UniverseSCIENCEFILM & MOVIESCOMMUNITY ACTIONBOOKS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith