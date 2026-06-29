At Solid Sound Festival!

It’s that time again, the time that comes every other year that fans of a very specific Chicago-based band head east to North Adams.

The 9th Solid Sound is happening this weekend in the Berkshires, and today we’re at Mass MoCA to capture it.

So, as we ready to hear “Mermaid Avenue” for the first time ever live in concert with both Wilco and Billy Bragg , we talk to some of the multi-hyphenated members of that band about this festival, their many other projects, including a documentary from keyboardist Mikael Jorgenson , and a sound art installation from drummer Glenn Kotche .

We talk music with Sima Cunningham of Finom , I Hear Voices, Postock , and many other musical ensembles about the pop-ups she’s involved with all weekend. We also speak Jeff Tweedy himself about the importance of performing “Mermaid Avenue” at this moment.