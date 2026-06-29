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The Fabulous 413

At Solid Sound Festival!

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published June 29, 2026 at 11:49 AM EDT
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Jeff Tweedy and Billy Bragg perform selections from their "Mermaid Avenue" collection.
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Jeff Tweedy and Billy Bragg perform selections from their "Mermaid Avenue" collection.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM

It’s that time again, the time that comes every other year that fans of a very specific Chicago-based band head east to North Adams.

The 9th Solid Sound is happening this weekend in the Berkshires, and today we’re at Mass MoCA to capture it.

So, as we ready to hear “Mermaid Avenue” for the first time ever live in concert with both Wilco and Billy Bragg, we talk to some of the multi-hyphenated members of that band about this festival, their many other projects, including a documentary from keyboardist Mikael Jorgenson, and a sound art installation from drummer Glenn Kotche.

We talk music with Sima Cunningham of Finom, I Hear Voices, Postock, and many other musical ensembles about the pop-ups she’s involved with all weekend. We also speak Jeff Tweedy himself about the importance of performing “Mermaid Avenue” at this moment.

Plus, the curator of the festival’s comedy cabaret, and former western Mass. resident himself, John Hodgman, gives us a preview of the funny folx headed to the air-conditioned portion of the weekend, and what hijinks helps to bring comedians to the northern Berkshires.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICFESTIVALSMUSEUMS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith