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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

North Adams Mayor Jenifer Macksey, Mount Holyoke Summer Theater returns, J.S. Bryant School

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 1, 2026 at 12:51 PM EDT
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Current North Adams Mayor Jennifer Macksey.
1 of 1  — Fab 413: Jennifer Macksey
Current North Adams Mayor Jennifer Macksey.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

We eke out a Mayor-of-the-Month for June with Jennifer Macksey of North Adams, amidst the chaos of Solid Sound. We hear how this year is going, the effect that the festival has on the surrounding businesses and the downtown area, and some of the ways the city might see traffic change in the years ahead.

Mount Holyoke College maintained a robust summer stock theater program for decades before going into dormancy for 25 years. Finally, the program returns to the South Hadley campus to perform two fun family-friendly mysteries. We speak with program revitalizer, director of the first production and an alum of the program himself, Noah Ilya-Alexis Tuleja, about bringing a more realistic theater experience back to campus.

And, we tell one more Pride story for June as we head to the Hilltowns to discover a brand-new school tailored for the experiences and needs of LGBTQIA2S+ youth. The J.S. Bryant School is a year round therapeutic high school nestled in Cummington, and we speak with founder and school head Allison Druin about their methodology and challenges.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURETHEATERLGBTQIA+EDUCATIONMAYORSMayor of the MonthGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith