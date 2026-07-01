North Adams Mayor Jenifer Macksey, Mount Holyoke Summer Theater returns, J.S. Bryant School

We eke out a Mayor-of-the-Month for June with Jennifer Macksey of North Adams, amidst the chaos of Solid Sound. We hear how this year is going, the effect that the festival has on the surrounding businesses and the downtown area, and some of the ways the city might see traffic change in the years ahead.

Mount Holyoke College maintained a robust summer stock theater program for decades before going into dormancy for 25 years. Finally, the program returns to the South Hadley campus to perform two fun family-friendly mysteries. We speak with program revitalizer, director of the first production and an alum of the program himself, Noah Ilya-Alexis Tuleja, about bringing a more realistic theater experience back to campus.