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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Reoponed Images Cinema, Nourse Farms berries, Word Nerd

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 2, 2026 at 12:33 PM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 visits Nourse Farms for the latest Local Hero Spotlight.
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The Fabulous 413 visits Nourse Farms for the latest Local Hero Spotlight.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 visits Images Cinema as they reopen with a brand-new theater.
2 of 2  — PXL_20260626_191852781.jpg
The Fabulous 413 visits Images Cinema as they reopen with a brand-new theater.
Kaliis Smith / NEPM

Today, we are overflowing with nuances.

In Williamstown, Images Cinema is about to emerge from a year of construction chrysalis with double the theaters and other improvements. We head to the northern Berkshires to get a tour of the changes from the board member who helped design the upgrade, Matt Brogan—better known as the cider maker of Berkshire Cider Project.

Now that July is firmly upon us, the berries are all out. At one of the biggest farms in the four counties, they’re cultivating better plants for the climate changes to come. Nourse Farms in Whately provides strawberry, raspberry, and blackberry plants for farms all over the country, and fresh fruit for us lucky residents of the 413. We get a tour of their massive facilities and a taste of their bounty with CEO John Place and Chief Administrative Officer Rachael Monette.

Plus Word Nerd Emily Brewster, senior editor at Merriam-Webster, walks us through one of the trickier practices of the English language, where the soft sounds lay in “schwas,” and how they pop up in words used regularly.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURECISA Local Hero SpotlightAGRICULTUREFOODFILM & MOVIESWord NerdMERRIAM-WEBSTER
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith