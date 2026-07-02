Reoponed Images Cinema, Nourse Farms berries, Word Nerd

Today, we are overflowing with nuances.

In Williamstown, Images Cinema is about to emerge from a year of construction chrysalis with double the theaters and other improvements. We head to the northern Berkshires to get a tour of the changes from the board member who helped design the upgrade, Matt Brogan—better known as the cider maker of Berkshire Cider Project.

Now that July is firmly upon us, the berries are all out. At one of the biggest farms in the four counties, they’re cultivating better plants for the climate changes to come. Nourse Farms in Whately provides strawberry, raspberry, and blackberry plants for farms all over the country, and fresh fruit for us lucky residents of the 413. We get a tour of their massive facilities and a taste of their bounty with CEO John Place and Chief Administrative Officer Rachael Monette.