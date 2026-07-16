Triplex youth film festival, Amherst historical audio theater, Word Nerd on 'The Odyssey'

We’re all about immersing ourselves, especially where art is concerned. And today we’ve got three ways that you can do just that across western Massachusetts and in a wide array of mediums.

In Great Barrington, The Triplex Cinema is once again encouraging kids with cameras to share their films with all of us. Trifest returns highlighting the movies made by folx under 25 and bringing them to the big screen. Year 2 is bringing exponential growth to the festival, and we speak with founder Nicki Wilson about the event’s expansion.

On Saturday, folx’ll have the opportunity to really engage with the history of Amherst through a new work of theater. “ Common ” is a tale told through immersive audio to expand insight to the area, and we speak with John Bechtold and Liz Larsen of the Amherst Historical Society about collaborating to celebrate the nation and the town in this unique way.