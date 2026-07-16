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The Fabulous 413

Triplex youth film festival, Amherst historical audio theater, Word Nerd on 'The Odyssey'

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 16, 2026 at 9:14 AM EDT
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"Common" is an audio storytelling theater work that tells the history of the Town of Amherst.
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"Common" is an audio storytelling theater work that tells the history of the Town of Amherst.
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We’re all about immersing ourselves, especially where art is concerned. And today we’ve got three ways that you can do just that across western Massachusetts and in a wide array of mediums.

In Great Barrington, The Triplex Cinema is once again encouraging kids with cameras to share their films with all of us. Trifest returns highlighting the movies made by folx under 25 and bringing them to the big screen. Year 2 is bringing exponential growth to the festival, and we speak with founder Nicki Wilson about the event’s expansion.

On Saturday, folx’ll have the opportunity to really engage with the history of Amherst through a new work of theater. “Common” is a tale told through immersive audio to expand insight to the area, and we speak with John Bechtold and Liz Larsen of the Amherst Historical Society about collaborating to celebrate the nation and the town in this unique way.

And, our interim Word Nerd Peter Sokolowski, Merriam-Webster editor-at-large and NEPM Jazz à la Mode host, joins our excitement for the upcoming Christopher Nolan epic and voyages far and wide to explore words in English that have origins in Homer’s “Odyssey.”

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREHISTORYTHEATERFILM & MOVIESWord NerdMERRIAM-WEBSTERFESTIVALSEVENTS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith