Greenfield 2nd Congregational Church concerts, Randall's Farm, Rep. Jim McGovern

We head to Greenfield, where the Second Congregational Church launches a new music series to grace their sanctuary’s halls. We speak with primary organizer Mike Pfitzer and singer-songwriter headliner of their first concert, Gillian Grogan , about starting the program and the variety of sounds you may hear along the way.

In Ludlow, a family farm has brought produce to western Mass. for 80 years. Randall’s Farm is a name we’ve heard from other farms over the years—and for good reason. Their well-stocked farmstore is important in providing local quality produce and ice cream to folx in the area. We speak with Karen Randall, the third generation operating the helm, about the store’s history and significance.