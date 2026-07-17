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The Fabulous 413

Greenfield 2nd Congregational Church concerts, Randall's Farm, Rep. Jim McGovern

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published July 17, 2026 at 10:17 AM EDT
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The Fabulous 413 talks to Karen Randall of Randall's Farm for the latest CISA Local Hero Spotlight.
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The Fabulous 413 talks to Karen Randall of Randall's Farm for the latest CISA Local Hero Spotlight.
NEPM

We head to Greenfield, where the Second Congregational Church launches a new music series to grace their sanctuary’s halls. We speak with primary organizer Mike Pfitzer and singer-songwriter headliner of their first concert, Gillian Grogan, about starting the program and the variety of sounds you may hear along the way.

In Ludlow, a family farm has brought produce to western Mass. for 80 years. Randall’s Farm is a name we’ve heard from other farms over the years—and for good reason. Their well-stocked farmstore is important in providing local quality produce and ice cream to folx in the area. We speak with Karen Randall, the third generation operating the helm, about the store’s history and significance.

And Congressman Jim McGovern doubles down on his ICE stance after the deadly altercations in Maine and Texas, explores the murky business of budget reconciliation, highlights the importance of the vacuum left from DOGE’s dissolution, and more.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTURECISA Local Hero SpotlightAGRICULTURERELIGIONMUSICEVENTSMcGoverning with McGovernGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith