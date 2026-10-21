UMass Game Jam, Franklin Community Co-op, Blind Boys of Alabama

This weekend, UMass will host it’s first public Game Jam , picking up where Hampshire College’s Game Jam left off. This event seeks to bring folx from the community AND the 5 colleges together to make new games for both the computer and tabletop worlds over the course of a quick 48 hrs. We speak with UMass Game Dev Club President Pash Laad about adopting the event and the appeal of getting folx to play together.

We also head to the city (formerly known as a town) where one grocery store is on the verge of an upgrade. The Franklin Community Co-op has been feeding downtown Greenfield for nearly 5 decades and has outgrown its previous location. As the process of evolving the former Wilson’s Department Store into their new home begins, we meet Brand and Membership Experience Coordinator Caitlin Von Schmidt to hear more about the opportunities this shift will allow them to make for the member owners and greater community.