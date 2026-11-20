Hunger Awareness Week continues as we do exactly what Dr. Marianna Chilton mentioned on the previous show, talk with folx who have lived experience with hunger. We invite members of the Lived Experience Panel from UMass Amherst’s recent conference on hunger to our studios to hear the stories of Wendy Bongjjo, Molly Powers, Kiana Clark and Marcellina Burroughs in their own words of how hunger strikes from many angles.

Singer-songwriter Erin McKeown throws a mean party, and on Nov. 28, their festive Anti-Holiday Spectacular comes to the Shea Theater in Turners Falls, celebrating the season for those of us who think the holidays are a little much. We bring them into the studio to share their songs of the season and talk about how you can be into the holidays, but not into the holidays.