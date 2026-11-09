Altamira Ciderworks, Mystic Cat pinball lounge, music with Jake Klar
We’ve got three tales of veterans returning to the scene, including a whole festival, because this weekend is Franklin County Cider Days, a great time even at a smaller scale than its previous largess. We head to one of the newest cideries in the area, Altamira Ciderworks, where two cidermakers alike in virtue are combining their powers in different styles of cider. We’ll get a tour of their burgeoning orchard and cidery in Gill.
Some folx might remember a pinball mecca a few years back in the center of downtown Great Falls. Well hold on to your paddles, because a new place to hone your wizarding skills is opening today in the same block. Mystic Cat is both a lounge AND pinball arcade, inviting the community to convene and recreate. We tour the facilities and hear more with owner Dan Levine.
And, Live Music Friday brings a seasoned singer songwriter back to our studios. It’s release day for Jake Klar’s newest album,“Years Go Through Me Now.” We hear selections from the LP and learn how you can celebrate its release later this month at The Drake in Amherst.