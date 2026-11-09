Altamira Ciderworks, Mystic Cat pinball lounge, music with Jake Klar

We’ve got three tales of veterans returning to the scene, including a whole festival, because this weekend is Franklin County Cider Days , a great time even at a smaller scale than its previous largess. We head to one of the newest cideries in the area, Altamira Ciderworks , where two cidermakers alike in virtue are combining their powers in different styles of cider. We’ll get a tour of their burgeoning orchard and cidery in Gill.

Some folx might remember a pinball mecca a few years back in the center of downtown Great Falls. Well hold on to your paddles, because a new place to hone your wizarding skills is opening today in the same block. Mystic Cat is both a lounge AND pinball arcade, inviting the community to convene and recreate. We tour the facilities and hear more with owner Dan Levine.