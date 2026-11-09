© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Altamira Ciderworks, Mystic Cat pinball lounge, music with Jake Klar

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 9, 2026 at 9:42 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
Musician Jake Klar celebrates a new album The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
1 of 1  — DSC_9974.jpg
Musician Jake Klar celebrates a new album The Fabulous 413 for Live Music Friday.
Courtesy

We’ve got three tales of veterans returning to the scene, including a whole festival, because this weekend is Franklin County Cider Days, a great time even at a smaller scale than its previous largess. We head to one of the newest cideries in the area, Altamira Ciderworks, where two cidermakers alike in virtue are combining their powers in different styles of cider. We’ll get a tour of their burgeoning orchard and cidery in Gill.

Some folx might remember a pinball mecca a few years back in the center of downtown Great Falls. Well hold on to your paddles, because a new place to hone your wizarding skills is opening today in the same block. Mystic Cat is both a lounge AND pinball arcade, inviting the community to convene and recreate. We tour the facilities and hear more with owner Dan Levine.

And, Live Music Friday brings a seasoned singer songwriter back to our studios. It’s release day for Jake Klar’s newest album,“Years Go Through Me Now.” We hear selections from the LP and learn how you can celebrate its release later this month at The Drake in Amherst.

Tags
The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREALCOHOLLive Music SessionsMUSICVIDEO & TABLETOP GAMESBUSINESS & ECONOMY
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith