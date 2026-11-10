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The Fabulous 413 on 88.5 NEPM.
The Fabulous 413

Alma Thomas exhibit at Smith, hip hop legend REKS, Mr. Universe

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published November 10, 2026 at 9:47 AM EST
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Hip hop artist REKS joins The Fabulous 413 for discussion and a Live Music Session.
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Hip hop artist REKS joins The Fabulous 413 for discussion and a Live Music Session.
Ayu Suryawan / NEPM
The Fabulous 413 visits the Alma Thomas exhibit at the Smith College Museum of Art.
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The Fabulous 413 visits the Alma Thomas exhibit at the Smith College Museum of Art.
NEPM
Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
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Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed, and Monte Belmonte are discussing the Moon and Eid.
Salman Hameed / Kainaat Studios

At Smith College Art Museum, you still have time to encounter the work of a woman who is singular in perspective and experience. Alma Thomas was an artist of many mediums, but may be best known for her paintings and work with color. We take a tour of the works on display within"Composing Color: Paintings by Alma Thomas from the Smithsonian American Art Museum " with curator Emma Chubb and guest lecturer Tiffany Barber, to fill in the holes of her life and career that art History often leaves by the wayside.

We also check in with a pillar of the bay state hip hop scene.REKS left UMass Amherst to release his first album 25 years ago and has been incredibly prolific ever since, garnering national acclaim especially within underground hip hop circles. This Tuesday Nov. 10, he returns to celebrate the anniversary ofAlong Came the Chosen” atDe La Luz in Holyoke, and we hear from him and Damany Gordon ofGenuine Culture, LLC to learn more about the evolution of the scene in those years.

And in the wake of the blue waves still ongoing, science is making a comeback to the chambers of Congress. Mr. Universe, Salman Hameed ofKainaat Studios and the five colleges, talks about some of the key folx who’ll be legislating soon, and the importance of a return of folx whose first profession was in science to government at this time.

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The Fabulous 413 WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSVISUAL ARTSARTS & CULTUREMUSICLive Music SessionsSCIENCEGOVERNMENT & POLITICSMr. Universe
Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
See stories by Monte Belmonte
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413.
See stories by Kaliis Smith