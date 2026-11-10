Alma Thomas exhibit at Smith, hip hop legend REKS, Mr. Universe

At Smith College Art Museum, you still have time to encounter the work of a woman who is singular in perspective and experience. Alma Thomas was an artist of many mediums, but may be best known for her paintings and work with color. We take a tour of the works on display within "Composing Color: Paintings by Alma Thomas from the Smithsonian American Art Museum " with curator Emma Chubb and guest lecturer Tiffany Barber , to fill in the holes of her life and career that art History often leaves by the wayside.

We also check in with a pillar of the bay state hip hop scene. REKS left UMass Amherst to release his first album 25 years ago and has been incredibly prolific ever since, garnering national acclaim especially within underground hip hop circles. This Tuesday Nov. 10, he returns to celebrate the anniversary of“ Along Came the Chosen ” at De La Luz in Holyoke , and we hear from him and Damany Gordon of Genuine Culture, LLC to learn more about the evolution of the scene in those years.