It’s Friday the 13th, but despite that we're feeling pretty lucky.

Lucky to have a textile merchant based in Turners Falls who is committed to change in the world of fast fashion. Swanson’s Fabrics grapples with the climate crisis, interrupted supply lines, and our dependency on slave-labor in far away countries to produce our cotton and fiber goods and is encouraging us to find a different way to approach the fabric of our lives. We meet Kathryn Greenwood Swanson, Alex McGuigan and Emilie Long from Swanson’s Fabrics who are helping Monte create his costumes for the March for the Food Bank

We’re also lucky to have live music. Crawling out of the Catskills to The Drake in downtown Amherst, we welcome Jonathan Linaberry, better known to the world as The Bones of J.R. Jones .

And any day is lucky when you get to drink the stars. That is allegedly how Dom Perignon described drinking Champagne. But the folks at Provisions will help us separate fact from fiction when it comes to fermentation as the Wine Thunderdome explores the world of sparkling wine