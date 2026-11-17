Hunger Awareness Week begins today with all of NEPM looking at the problem of hunger, how we fix it and, until it ends, who is fighting the good fight to feed folx in our area.

We start our part by heading just up the road to the starting point of the March for the Food Bank at Martin Luther King Jr. Family Services in Mason Square, Springfield. We join pantry manager Lenice Williams to get a tour of their food pantry and its workings, see their offered services to create better wellness across the board, and more.

We also bear witness to a large-scale art exhibit in Northampton seeking to create more empathy. “BESIEGED” is an installation portraying the last three years of War on Gaza with impressions gathered and distilled from photo and print journalism, eyewitness reports, and the poetry of Palestinian and Jewish authors. We chat with the artist Harriet Diamond about the nuances and bigger pictures of the work.