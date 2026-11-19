Maestro Luke Poeppel, Pause and Pivot Farm, Food Bank of Western Mass
Our local community symphony is still in the midst of their search for a new music director, and candidate number 3 is headed to the city of firsts. We meet maestro Luke Poeppel, who will be on the podium to conduct works by Doreen Carwithen, Ricard Strauss, and Franz Schubert this weekend. Along with Springfield Symphony Orchestra president Heather Caisse-Roberts. We hear about his connection to these works that you can hear on Saturday Nov. 21, and how you can meet him in person on Nov. 18.
We also meet two couples collaborating to get our friends and neighbors together over local food. Pause and Pivot Farm recently purchased the old AFW in Easthampton and have evolved it into a venue that is part farm store, part artisan shop, part classroom and event space, and now with Libretto Café, part snack and coffee stop. We speak with the folx involved about building this partnership and what it takes to get it to grow.
And, as it’s Hunger Awareness Week here at NEPM, it seems that we should sit with the man at the helm of the organization for which folx will be marching and raising funds next week. The Food Bank of Western Massachusetts supports nearly 200 food pantries and emergency food outlets across the 4 counties of western Mass., but shifting legislation and protocols are an ongoing threat on the horizon. We speak with Executive Director Andrew Morehouse about the state of hunger and their operations in light of those shifts.