Our local community symphony is still in the midst of their search for a new music director, and candidate number 3 is headed to the city of firsts. We meet maestro Luke Poeppel , who will be on the podium to conduct works by Doreen Carwithen, Ricard Strauss, and Franz Schubert this weekend. Along with Springfield Symphony Orchestra president Heather Caisse-Roberts. We hear about his connection to these works that you can hear on Saturday Nov. 21 , and how you can meet him in person on Nov. 18.

We also meet two couples collaborating to get our friends and neighbors together over local food. Pause and Pivot Farm recently purchased the old AFW in Easthampton and have evolved it into a venue that is part farm store, part artisan shop, part classroom and event space, and now with Libretto Café , part snack and coffee stop. We speak with the folx involved about building this partnership and what it takes to get it to grow.