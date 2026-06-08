Solid Sound live on 88.5 NEPM

Friday, June 26 at 9 p.m.

Saturday, June 27 at 9 p.m.

Tune in on 88.5 NEPM or stream on your smart speaker, in the NEPM app or at nepm.org

Don’t miss two nights of Wilco from the Solid Sound Festival at MASS MoCA, live on 88.5 NEPM and hosted by The Fabulous 413’s Monte Belmonte and Kaliis Smith.

On Friday, June 26, Grammy-winning alt-rock band Wilco and Billy Brag will perform a special set of the songs from their legendary 1998 album "Mermaid Avenue." Then, tune in Saturday, June 27 for Wilco’s full headlining performance at Solid Sound.

Wilco is the force behind the Solid Sound Festival , a prestigious and hugely popular three-day festival of art, music, and comedy that takes over the MASS MoCA campus in North Adams for a weekend every summer. Wilco headlines the festival and selects a diverse slate of established artists and young talent that plays to an audience of some 8,000 visitors per day.

Plus! Look out for segments about Solid Sound on The Fabulous 413 in the days leading up to the festival.

Listen in to Solid Sound on 88.5 NEPM, streaming at nepm.org and in the NEPM App, or ask your smart speaker to play 88.5 NEPM.