PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Interview with photojournalist Barry Goldstein: reflections from the DNC

By Monte Belmonte,
Kaliis Smith
Published August 27, 2024 at 1:09 PM EDT
Acclaimed photojournalist Barry Goldstein chronicles the 2024 Republican National Convention and its attendees through documentary photography, portraiture, video, and audio interviews for NEPM's series, "Red in a Blue State."
Acclaimed photojournalist Barry Goldstein chronicles the 2024 Republican National Convention and its attendees through documentary photography, portraiture, video, and audio interviews for NEPM's series, "Red in a Blue State."
Delegates on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Delegates on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Delegates on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Delegates on the first night of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Pro-Palestinian protesters outside of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
Pro-Palestinian protesters outside of the Democratic National Convention in Chicago, Illinois, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024.
A souvenir of the inauguration for sale by a street vendor.
A souvenir of the inauguration for sale by a street vendor.
To follow NEPM's "Red in a Blue State," acclaimed photojournalist Barry Goldstein chronicles the 2024 Democratic National Convention and its attendees through documentary photography, portraiture, video, and audio interviews for NEPM's "Unprecedented."

Following his coverage of the convention, Goldstein summarizes his experiences in an interview with The Fabulous 413.

Monte Belmonte
Christopher “Monte'' Belmonte is host and executive producer of NEPM's The Fabulous 413. He was born and raised in Massachusetts and has been a radio host in western Massachusetts for the last 20 years — the last 17 of them as host of Mornings with Monte on The River 93.9/WRSI.
Kaliis Smith
Kaliis Smith is a radio host and producer for NEPM's The Fabulous 413. She was most recently host and producer at The River 93.9/WRSI where she appeared on Mornings with Monte for the Nerdwatch segment and hosted weekday evenings.
