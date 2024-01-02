At inauguration, Pittsfield Mayor Peter Marchetti promises 'to be a mayor for everyone'

Pittsfield's newly-elected mayor Peter Marchetti was sworn into office Tuesday.

Well over 100 people crammed into city council chambers for the inauguration, including Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and outgoing Mayor Linda Tyer, who decided not to run for re-election.

After taking the oath of office, Marchetti thanked the crowd for being there to witness the start of a new chapter in the city.

He pointed to the diversity in city government.

"Many of you know that I do not consider myself a trailblazer, but I am honored to be Pittsfield's first openly gay mayor," he said. "That combined with the diversity of this city council speaks volumes to the community that Pittsfield is. "

Marchetti told the crowd he would be a mayor for everyone. "A mayor who fights for the current generations while building a city for future generations," he said.

He also said he would strengthen communication from the mayor's office and would host a biweekly show on Pittsfield Community Television to discuss new initiatives.

"I also plan to explore new ways of interacting with the community to learn more about your thoughts, ideas and goals for Pittsfield," he said.

Marchetti indicated he would make good on a campaign promise and launch a new mental health and substance abuse task force in the next 90 days. He said those two issues are at the heart of much of the crime and homelessness that hold the "city captive."

"Many families experience daily struggles finding the help and resources they need while the service agencies face the challenge of having enough people on their staff to do the work. These issues must receive the priority they deserve," he said.

Marchetti said the city would hire more mental health co-responders to work with police, along with more social workers.

He also promised a transparent hiring process for the next police chief.

Greenfield also held a swearing-in ceremony for incoming mayor Ginny Desorgher. Agawam's new mayor Christopher Johnson will swear be sworn in tonight.