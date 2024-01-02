© 2024 New England Public Media

At inauguration, Pittsfield Mayor Peter Marchetti promises 'to be a mayor for everyone'

New England Public Media | By Nancy Eve Cohen
Published January 2, 2024 at 5:38 PM EST
After being sworn in as mayor of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Peter Marchetti gives a speech in city council chambers promising to be a mayor for everyone on January 2, 2024.
1 of 4  — IMG_3670.jpeg
After being sworn in as mayor of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, Peter Marchetti gives a speech in city council chambers promising to be a mayor for everyone on January 2, 2024.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
Peter Marchetti, mayor of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, smiles as he takes the oath of office on January 2, 2024.
2 of 4  — IMG_3640.jpeg
Peter Marchetti, mayor of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, smiles as he takes the oath of office on January 2, 2024.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
Massachusetts governor Maura Healey delivers remarks at the inauguration of Pittsfield mayor Peter Marchetti in city council chambers on January 2, 2024.
3 of 4  — IMG_3697.jpeg
Massachusetts governor Maura Healey delivers remarks at the inauguration of Pittsfield mayor Peter Marchetti in city council chambers on January 2, 2024.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM
Pittsfield, Massachusetts City Clerk Michele Benjamin administers the oath of office to school committee members on January 2, 2024 in city council chambers.
4 of 4  — IMG_3600.jpeg
Pittsfield, Massachusetts City Clerk Michele Benjamin administers the oath of office to school committee members on January 2, 2024 in city council chambers.
Nancy Eve Cohen / NEPM

Pittsfield's newly-elected mayor Peter Marchetti was sworn into office Tuesday.

Well over 100 people crammed into city council chambers for the inauguration, including Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey and outgoing Mayor Linda Tyer, who decided not to run for re-election.

After taking the oath of office, Marchetti thanked the crowd for being there to witness the start of a new chapter in the city.

He pointed to the diversity in city government.

"Many of you know that I do not consider myself a trailblazer, but I am honored to be Pittsfield's first openly gay mayor," he said. "That combined with the diversity of this city council speaks volumes to the community that Pittsfield is. "

Marchetti told the crowd he would be a mayor for everyone. "A mayor who fights for the current generations while building a city for future generations," he said.

He also said he would strengthen communication from the mayor's office and would host a biweekly show on Pittsfield Community Television to discuss new initiatives.

"I also plan to explore new ways of interacting with the community to learn more about your thoughts, ideas and goals for Pittsfield," he said.

Marchetti indicated he would make good on a campaign promise and launch a new mental health and substance abuse task force in the next 90 days. He said those two issues are at the heart of much of the crime and homelessness that hold the "city captive."

"Many families experience daily struggles finding the help and resources they need while the service agencies face the challenge of having enough people on their staff to do the work. These issues must receive the priority they deserve," he said.

Marchetti said the city would hire more mental health co-responders to work with police, along with more social workers.

He also promised a transparent hiring process for the next police chief.

Greenfield also held a swearing-in ceremony for incoming mayor Ginny Desorgher. Agawam's new mayor Christopher Johnson will swear be sworn in tonight.

Regional News GOVERNMENT & POLITICSWESTERN MASSACHUSETTS
Nancy Eve Cohen
Nancy Eve Cohen is a senior reporter focusing on Berkshire County. Earlier in her career she was NPR’s Midwest editor in Washington, D.C., managing editor of the Northeast Environmental Hub and recorded sound for TV networks on global assignments, including the war in Sarajevo and an interview with Fidel Castro.
See stories by Nancy Eve Cohen
