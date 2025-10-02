Springfield ramping up efforts to combat discarded needles

Officials in Springfield on Thursday announced two initiatives to try to clean up discarded needles used for taking drugs.

During a press conference held at Johnny Appleseed Park, a partnership between the city and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department was announced to address the problem in the city’s parks. And the health department said it was taking action to address needles in other locations.

Springfield Director of Parks, Buildings, and Recreation Management Tom Ashe said most of the city’s parks are safe for residents to use, but there’s a problem with needles in some others.

“There's several areas, several parks that we...identified that have been problematic," Ashe said. "We're going to address that with the sheriff's department, with the crew and go to those areas on a daily basis and make sure that we're providing clean, safe environments."

Hampden Sheriff Nick Cocchi says those crews will be comprised of low-risk inmates who have been trained in how to handle the needles properly, and who are nearing release. He said the program will be a win-win for city residents, but also those who are incarcerated.

"It's not just about utilizing and providing a service, it's about bettering our men and women who are leaving the incarcerated setting, re-entering into the community and giving them job opportunities," he said.

Cocchi added that some inmates who have worked with city crews in the past did their jobs so well, they ended up being hired after being released.

Targeting other areas

During the event, city officials added the problem with discarded needles goes beyond just the parks. Springfield Health and Human Services Commissioner Helen Caulton-Harris said her office gets calls daily from residents reporting needles in their neighborhoods. And she said she’s heard from some faith-based organizations, too.

"We hear from churches in our community who say before they are able to go into the pulpit, they must clean up around their churches where they are finding discarded needles," Caulton-Harris said.

In order to enhance cleanup efforts, her department will hire a harm reduction staffer to coordinate efforts to pick up needles with some social service agencies which are currently doing so. Caulton-Harris said a hotline for residents to report used needles to the city will also be established. There will also be an effort to direct those using intravenous drugs towards treatment options.