© 2024 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo. NPR Network, 88.5 NEPM.
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo

Healthcare job cuts, digital equity, methadone access

By Carrie Saldo
Published November 15, 2024 at 11:14 AM EST
Ways To Subscribe
This week’s panel includes Larry Parnass, executive editor for the Springfield Republican; Matt Szafranski [not pictured], editor-in-chief of Western Mass Politics and Insight; and NEPM reporter Karen Brown.
1 of 3  — thumbnail_Rundown 11-15-24.jpg
This week’s panel includes Larry Parnass, executive editor for the Springfield Republican; Matt Szafranski [not pictured], editor-in-chief of Western Mass Politics and Insight; and NEPM reporter Karen Brown.
Tony Dunne / NEPM
Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass.
2 of 3  — Baystate outside shot.jpg
Baystate Medical Center in Springfield, Mass.
Elizabeth Román / NEPM
A new methadone van (left) — essentially, a mobile clinic — run by Behavioral Health Network in Ware, Massachusetts.
3 of 3  — mtd photo - methadone van outside.jpg
A new methadone van (left) — essentially, a mobile clinic — run by Behavioral Health Network in Ware, Massachusetts.
Karen Brown / NEPM

A local healthcare provider, Baystate Health, cuts over 130 leadership jobs. We break down what it means for the workforce and healthcare in our area.

Today, computer access is extremely important to stay connected, expand job opportunities, and so much more. The city of Springfield looks to ensure digital equity for all of its residents, and we discuss the next steps toward that goal.

And, with Republicans securing majorities in the U.S. Congress, we dig into why it’s relevant to western Massachusetts.

Plus, with a rise in counterfeit pills in Massachusetts, we look at the NEPM newsroom’s new series on methadone. Despite high rates of success, for many patients trying to escape addiction, why is it so hard to get?

This week’s panel includes Larry Parnass, executive editor for the Springfield Republican; Matt Szafranski, editor-in-chief of Western Mass Politics and Insight; and NEPM reporter Karen Brown.

Tags
The Rundown with Carrie Saldo WESTERN MASSACHUSETTSARTS & CULTUREHEALTHMEDICINEDRUGSJOBSGOVERNMENT & POLITICS
Carrie Saldo
Carrie Saldo is a host and producer for New England Public Media.
See stories by Carrie Saldo