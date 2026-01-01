Back to School

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Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
A filmmaker explores racial justice in his hometown as he returns to his conservative father.
Appraisal: English Pocket Globe, ca. 1800
Appraisal: New England Schoolgirl Samplers & School Book
Appraisal: WPA Puppets
Appraisal: German China-head Doll, ca. 1855
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Siegfried has another run-in with Hilda the goat, and an old flame returns to Darrowby.
VJ Day sparks celebration for Mrs. Hall, reflection for Tristan, and a mystery for James.
James encounters challenges when he takes on the role of attending vet at the dog track.
Tristan's romance with Charlotte is blossoming but he's nervous about impressing her dad.
Tristan and Siegfried compete for the case of a wealthy family’s prized horse.
James and Siegfried clash over new technology at the vet practice.
Change comes to Skeldale House, and James struggles to keep up with Siegfried’s unpredictable ways.
Skeldale House prepares for Christmas and Jimmy's first birthday.
James has a bout of brucellosis, bringing long buried emotions to the surface.
Carmody gets an exciting opportunity, leaving Siegfried wondering whether he’s holding him back.