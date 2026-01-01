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All Creatures Great and Small

What's in the Vet Bag?

1m 58s

The cast discuss some sentimental props from the series so far with a game of "What's in the vet bag?"

Funding for MASTERPIECE is provided by Viking and Raymond James with additional support from public television viewers and contributors to The MASTERPIECE Trust, created to help ensure the series’ future.
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