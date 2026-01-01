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Independent Lens

Seeds | Trailer

Season 28 Episode 3 | 30s

Seeds is a visual exploration of centennial farmers in the Southern U.S. This film examines the decline of generational Black farmers and the significance of owning land. Through the perspectives of three different lives, the film creates an intimate portrait of farmers and the landscapes they steward, illustrating how generations of Black family farms persevere despite enduring obstacles.

Extra
Watch 0:59
All Creatures Great and Small
Season 7 Preview
Get ready for the all-new season, coming January 17, 2027 at 9/8c.
Preview: 0:59
Watch 1:58
All Creatures Great and Small
What's in the Vet Bag?
The cast play a game of "What's in the vet bag?" with sentimental props from the series.
Clip: 1:58
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Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 3:54
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Nature
Preview of Sesame Street and the Great Elephant Adventure
Join Elmo and the Sesame Street gang on a once-in-a-lifetime African safari adventure.
Preview: S45 E1 | 0:29
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NOVA
Evolution: Brain Power Preview
The story of the dolphin reveals how intelligence evolved, step by step, over billions of years.
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American Masters
American Pachuco: The Legend of Luis Valdez
Discover filmmaker and playwright Luis Valdez, a founding figure of the Chicano Movement.
Preview: S40 E6 | 2:10
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Independent Lens
My Omaha | Trailer
A filmmaker explores racial justice in his hometown as he returns to his conservative father.
Preview: S28 E2 | 0:30
Watch 3:29
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: New England Miniature Chest, ca.1825
Appraisal: New England Miniature Chest, ca.1825
Clip: S30 E18 | 3:29
Watch 3:38
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Chippendale Slant-front Desk, ca. 1775
Appraisal: Chippendale Slant-front Desk, ca. 1775
Clip: S30 E18 | 3:38
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Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Mimbres Pottery, ca.1050 CE
Appraisal: Mimbres Pottery, ca.1050 CE
Clip: S30 E18 | 3:39
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Independent Lens
Seeds
Seeds is a visual exploration of Black farmers and the power of owning land across generations.
Episode: S28 E3
Independent Lens
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