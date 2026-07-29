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Amanpour and Company

Author on American Old-igarchy: “How the Old Are Hoarding Power and Wealth”

Season 2026 Episode 8216 | 17m 49s

More than one-third of sitting U.S. senators are over 70, and a recent CNN poll shows that 58% of Americans believe this "poses major problems." Yale Professor Samuel Moyn calls the elderly cohort the "old-igarchy." He joins Hari Sreenivasan to argue that older generations hold disproportionate power in America.

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