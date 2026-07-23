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Amanpour and Company

Nicholas Kristof on the Front Lines of the World’s Deadliest Crises

Season 2026 Episode 8212 | 18m 53s

Nicholas Kristof is a New York Times columnist who has long covered foreign issues. He joins Michel Martin to discuss his reporting from Sudan, the growing humanitarian crisis there, and what he describes a "discouraging" lack of global attention to the catastrophe. Kristof also shares heartbreaking stories of the human cost of America's USAID cuts from his on-the-ground reporting.

Extra
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Nature
NATURE - Season 45
Get a sneak peek at a brand new season of NATURE on PBS.
Preview: S45 | 8:32
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POV
Trailer | Remake
Trailer for Remake by director Ross McElwee.
Preview: S39 E6 | 2:04
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POV
Trailer | Arrest the Midwife
Trailer for Arrest the Midwife by director Elaine Epstein.
Preview: S39 E5 | 1:50
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American Masters
Mary Oliver: Saved by the Beauty of the World
Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
Preview: S40 E5 | 2:37
Watch 2:57
POV
Trailer | How to Build a Library
Trailer for How to Build a Library by directors Maia Lekow and Christopher King.
Preview: S39 E4 | 2:57
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Great Performances
Onegin’s Arioso from "Eugene Onegin"
Iurii Samoilov sings an excerpt from the title character’s Act III arioso.
Clip: S53 E24 | 1:12
Watch 4:37
Independent Lens
Spice Road | What Indians REALLY Eat for Breakfast | S2 E7
Forget toast and cereal—this is how India does breakfast.
Special: 4:37
Watch 1:59
POV
Trailer | The Gas Station Attendant
Trailer for The Gas Station Attendant by director Karla Murthy.
Preview: S39 E3 | 1:59
Watch 4:20
POV
Trailer | For Venida, For Kalief
Trailer of For Venida, For Kalief by director Sisa Bueno.
Preview: S39 E2 | 4:20
Watch 28:54
American Masters
Taylor Rooks Talks NBA, Interview Techniques and Finding the Person Behind the Athlete
Sports journalist Taylor Rooks has built her career asking athletes the questions that no one asks.
Special: 28:54
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