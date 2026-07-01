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Amanpour and Company

July 10, 2026

Season 2026 Episode 8203 | 55m 47s

Serhii Plokhy explores the last four years of war between Russia and Ukraine in his new book "David and Goliath." Actors Billy Crudup and Denise Gough discuss their new stage adaptation of the Hollywood western "High Noon." Former public defender Emily Galvin Almanza analyzes the state of the American criminal justice system in her book “The Price of Mercy.”

Aired: 07/09/26
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American Masters
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Celebrate the life and career of Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Mary Oliver.
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Great Performances
Lisette Oropesa performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani"
Elvira (Lisette Oropesa) performs “Qui la voce sua soave” in "I Puritani."
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Global Black liberation movements converge in 1960s Montreal.
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NOVA
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Steve Brusatte joins Hakeem to talk T. rex, bird origins, and consulting on Jurassic World.
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Amanpour and Company
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Colette Avital; Bill Weir; Rebecca Solnit; Anna Paulina Luna; Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández
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PBS News Hour
America at 250: Poll finds nation divided over its future
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Clip: S2026 E135 | 7:34
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News Wrap: Trump takes first trip on new Air Force One
News Wrap: Trump takes first trip on Air Force One gifted by Qatar
Clip: S2026 E135 | 5:50
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PBS News Hour
Private equity ownership of vet clinics draws scrutiny
As veterinary costs climb, private equity ownership of clinics draws scrutiny
Clip: S2026 E135 | 8:41
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