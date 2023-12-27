© 2023 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

December 26, 2023

Season 2023 Episode 6127 | 55m 43s

Republican presidential candidate and former governor of New Jersey Chris Christie says that Trump "cannot be the nominee," and will not win the election against Biden. Playwright Gillian Slovo discusses her new play "Grenfell: In the Words of Survivors." Award-winning author James McBride explores hope and humanity in his new novel, "The Heaven and Earth Grocery Store."

Aired: 12/19/23
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 27, 2023
Jared Genser; Kylie Atwood; Jason Rezaian and Ali Vaez; Ravish Kumar and Vinay Shukla
Episode: S2023 E6128 | 55:43
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 25, 2023
Gina McCarthy; Sally Hayden; Chris Bryant; Toshi Yoshihara
Episode: S2023 E6126 | 55:43
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
December 19, 2023
Mark Regev; Tom Standage; Jonathan Brent
Episode: S2023 E6122 | 55:20
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
December 18, 2023
John Kerry; Rabbi Sharon Brous; Stephen Vladeck
Episode: S2023 E6121 | 55:40
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
December 15, 2023
Ksenia Svetlova and Nivine Sandouka; Gael Garcia Bernal; Samuel Oakford and Shane Harris
Episode: S2023 E6120 | 55:56
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
December 14, 2023
Magen Inon; Hamze Awawde; Alok Sharma; Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter
Episode: S2023 E6119 | 55:32
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
December 13, 2023
Nicholas Stern; Fawaz Gerges; Molly Duane; Liz Mair
Episode: S2023 E6118 | 55:46
Watch 55:56
Amanpour and Company
December 12, 2023
Ben Hodges; Maria Pevchikh; Marina Abramović; Rabbi David Wolpe
Episode: S2023 E6117 | 55:56
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
December 11, 2023
Merav Michaeli; Nasser Al-Kidwa; Jeffrey Goldberg; John Williams and Anne-Sophie Mutter
Episode: S2023 E6116 | 55:46
Watch 55:37
Amanpour and Company
December 8, 2023
Dylan Collins; Erel Margalit; Mariam Almheiri; Tom Vilsack; Kori Schake
Episode: S2023 E6115 | 55:37