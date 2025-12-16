January 2, 2025

Extra
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
An editor’s journey through vision loss and the power of reinvention.
Appraisal: Al Stohlman Tooled Leatherwork Picture
Appraisal: 1923 Enst Heinrich Roth Violin
Appraisal: Thai Silver Repousse Bowl, ca. 1950
Lyse Doucet; Matthew McConaughey; Christina Cross
Halla Tomasdottir; Pamela Hogan; Gayle Young; Cory Doctorow
David Wallace-Wells; Kristin Scott Thomas; Beth Macy
Al Gore; Juanita Goebertus; Noah Bullock; Charlie Savage
Mariann Budde; Eileen Collins; Andrew Jarecki; Charlotte Kaufman
Kurt Volker; Tymofiy Mylovanov; Yousef Sweid; Isabella Sedlak; Saikrishna Prakash
Thant Myint-U; Werner Herzog; Arundhati Roy
Gabi Kaltmann; Alicia Kearns; Park Chan-Wook; Sen. Andy Kim
Christiana Figueres; Katy Hessel; Jacob Collier
Russel L. Honoré; Eugene Korolev; Polina Sychova; Ken Burns