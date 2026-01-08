© 2026 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

January 9, 2026

Season 2025 Episode 8073 | 55m 42s

International Human Rights Lawyer Jared Genser analyzes Donald Trump's actions in Venezuela and his intentions with other countries in the Western Hemisphere. Actor Ethan Hawke discusses his portrayal of Richard Rodgers' partner before Hammerstein, Lorenz Hart, in the film "Blue Moon." Carol Leonnig and Aaron Davis discuss their book "Injustice," a look at what has become of the DOJ under Trump.

Aired: 01/08/26
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
January 8, 2026
Sen. Bernie Sanders; Paula Newton; Christopher Lockyear; David Frum
Episode: S2025 E8072 | 55:46
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
January 7, 2026
Juan Manuel Santos; Karim Sadjadpour; Ian Bremmer
Episode: S2025 E8071 | 55:54
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
January 6, 2026
Sen. Angus King; Juan González; Oleksandr Merezhko; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2025 E8070 | 55:20
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
January 5, 2026
Leigh Waldman; Todd D. Robinson; David Smolansky; Jorge Castañeda
Episode: S2025 E8069 | 55:41
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 19, 2025
Chase Strangio; Gilbert & George; Tom Gjelten
Episode: S2025 E8058 | 55:43
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
January 2, 2026
Lech Walesa; Elizabeth A. Hanks; Katherine Landers; Deanne Criswell; Dame Stephanie Shirley
Episode: S2025 E8068 | 55:44
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 18, 2025
Clare Sebastian; Marietje Schaake; Bess Wohl; Kristolyn Lloyd; Zoe Weissman
Episode: S2025 E8057 | 55:50
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
December 26, 2025
Lyse Doucet; Matthew McConaughey; Christina Cross
Episode: S2025 E8063 | 55:39
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
December 22, 2025
Halla Tomasdottir; Pamela Hogan; Gayle Young; Cory Doctorow
Episode: S2025 E8059 | 55:49
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
December 29, 2025
David Wallace-Wells; Kristin Scott Thomas; Beth Macy
Episode: S2025 E8064 | 55:28