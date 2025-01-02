December 18, 2025

Extra
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
An editor’s journey through vision loss and the power of reinvention.
Appraisal: 1923 Enst Heinrich Roth Violin
Appraisal: Patek Philippe Officer's Watch, ca. 1919
Appraisal: Al Stohlman Tooled Leatherwork Picture
