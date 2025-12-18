© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

December 19, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8058 | 55m 43s

Chase Strangio discusses President Trump's attempts to restrict rights for transgender people. We revisit Christiane's conversation with Gilbert & George, after London's Hayward Gallery has displayed their unique work. Journalist Tom Gjelten discusses the rise of the new Christian right.

Aired: 12/18/25
Extra
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Inquisitor | Trailer
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Preview: S27 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Librarians | Trailer
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
Preview: S27 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:21
American Masters
Elie Wiesel on Palestine, trauma and suffering
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Clip: S40 E1 | 2:21
Watch 1:56
American Masters
Elie Wiesel recounts the horrors of the Holocaust in "Night"
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Clip: S40 E1 | 1:56
Watch 2:40
American Masters
How Elie Wiesel's wife and son gave him a new lease on life
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Clip: S40 E1 | 2:40
Watch 1:10
American Masters
How Elie Wiesel was reunited with his sister
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
Clip: S40 E1 | 1:10
Watch 2:09
American Masters
Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Preview: S40 E1 | 2:09
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Vivien's Wild Ride | Trailer
An editor’s journey through vision loss and the power of reinvention.
Preview: S27 E5 | 0:30
Watch 3:11
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Patek Philippe Officer's Watch, ca. 1919
Appraisal: Patek Philippe Officer's Watch, ca. 1919
Clip: S30 E3 | 3:11
Watch 2:11
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1923 Ernst Heinrich Roth Violin
Appraisal: 1923 Enst Heinrich Roth Violin
Clip: S30 E3 | 2:11
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 18, 2025
Clare Sebastian; Marietje Schaake; Bess Wohl; Kristolyn Lloyd; Zoe Weissman
Episode: S2025 E8057 | 55:50
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
January 2, 2025
Lech Walesa; Elizabeth A. Hanks; Katherine Landers; Deanne Criswell; Dame Stephanie Shirley
Episode: S2025 E8068 | 55:44
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
December 22, 2025
Halla Tomasdottir; Pamela Hogan; Gayle Young; Cory Doctorow
Episode: S2025 E8059 | 55:49
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 31, 2025
Al Gore; Juanita Goebertus; Noah Bullock; Charlie Savage
Episode: S2025 E8066 | 55:50
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
January 1, 2026
Mariann Budde; Eileen Collins; Andrew Jarecki; Charlotte Kaufman
Episode: S2025 E8067 | 55:42
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
December 26, 2025
Lyse Doucet; Matthew McConaughey; Christina Cross
Episode: S2025 E8063 | 55:39
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
December 29, 2025
David Wallace-Wells; Kristin Scott Thomas; Beth Macy
Episode: S2025 E8064 | 55:28
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 17, 2025
David A. Graham; Brian Winter; Larry Madowo; Steve Huffman
Episode: S2025 E8056 | 55:50
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
December 16, 2025
Kurt Volker; Tymofiy Mylovanov; Yousef Sweid; Isabella Sedlak; Saikrishna Prakash
Episode: S2025 E8055 | 55:51
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 15, 2025
Gabi Kaltmann; Alicia Kearns; Park Chan-Wook; Sen. Andy Kim
Episode: S2025 E8054 | 55:50