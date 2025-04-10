© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

April 11, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7205 | 55m 47s

Peter Frankopan, professor of global history at Oxford University, puts Trump's tariffs in historical context. Artist Linder on her new exhibition "Danger Came Smiling." Colossal Biosciences co-founder George Church on the resurrection of the dire wolf.

Aired: 04/10/25
Extra
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Matter of Mind: My Alzheimer's
An intimate portrayal of three families confronting the unique challenges of Alzheimer’s.
Preview: S26 E17 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Who Is Michael Jang?
An elusive photographer uses street art tactics to share his previously unknown work with the world.
Preview: S26 E19 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 8 Preview
Amid the revolution’s advance, Marie Antoinette struggles to support Louis’s rule.
Preview: S2 E8 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Ultimate Crash Test: Countdown Preview
A first-of-its-kind experiment aims to stage a multi-vehicle pileup to gain new data on car safety.
Preview: S52 E10 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Hummingbirds of Hollywood
Follow a woman’s transformative journey as she nurtures wounded hummingbirds.
Preview: S43 E13 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | And So It Begins
See how the Philippines' tense race for president in 2022 became the nation's fight for its soul.
Preview: S26 E18 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Marie Antoinette
Episode 7 Preview
Marie Antoinette deals with personal grief.
Preview: S2 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | Free For All: The Public Library
The story of how public libraries came to be free and open for all Americans—and remain so.
Preview: S26 E16 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Trailer | WE WANT THE FUNK!
The dynamic story of funk music, from early roots to the explosion of '70s urban funk to influences.
Preview: S26 E15 | 0:30
Watch 1:03
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Silk Wedding Dress, ca. 1895
Appraisal: Silk Wedding Dress, ca. 1895
Clip: S29 E15 | 1:03
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 10, 2025
Chris Sununu; Ed Yong; Oren Cass; Gints Zilbalodis
Episode: S2025 E7204 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 9, 2025
Li Yuan; Ryan Calais Cameron; Jasmine Mooney
Episode: S2025 E7203 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 8, 2025
Gregg Nunziata; Jan Egeland; Dr. Tom Frieden
Episode: S2025 E7202 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 7, 2025
Betsey Stevenson and Justin Wolfers; Nate Blouin; Ece Temelkuran; Steven Kurutz
Episode: S2025 E7201 | 55:47
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
April 4, 2025
Sanna Marin; Juan Manuel Santos; Tom Basden; Tim Key; Rahm Emanuel
Episode: S2025 E7200 | 55:41
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 3, 2025
Annalena Baerbock; Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; Jeffrey Goldberg
Episode: S2025 E7199 | 55:47
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
April 2, 2025
Chris Murphy; Arwa Damon; Tanya Haj-Hassan; Tiya A. Miles
Episode: S2025 E7198 | 55:44
Watch 55:18
Amanpour and Company
April 1, 2025
Alberto Gonzales; Idit Ohel; Justin Levitt
Episode: S2025 E7197 | 55:18
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 31, 2025
Thierry Arnaud; Nathalie Tocci; Dr. Sania Nishtar; Tina Fordham; Edward Fishman
Episode: S2025 E7196 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
March 28, 2025
Colum McCann; Graydon Carter
Episode: S2025 E7195 | 55:47