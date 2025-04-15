© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

April 14, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7206 | 55m 41s

Economists Ernie Tedeschi and Gregory Mankiw discuss the constantly changing news about Trump's tariffs. Fmr. State Dept Advisor Vali Nasr weighs in on talks between the US and Iran. Correspondent David Culver gives an update on the relationship Trump is cultivating with El Salvador. Kenneth Stern, an expert on hate, shares concerns over the use of antisemitism as an excuse for suppressing speech.

Aired: 04/13/25
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 15, 2025
Oleksandr Merezhko; Kholood Khair; Alex Gibney and Jane Mayer; Art Spiegelman
Episode: S2025 E7207 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 11, 2025
Peter Frankopan; Linder; George Church
Episode: S2025 E7205 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 10, 2025
Chris Sununu; Ed Yong; Oren Cass; Gints Zilbalodis
Episode: S2025 E7204 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 9, 2025
Li Yuan; Ryan Calais Cameron; Jasmine Mooney
Episode: S2025 E7203 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 8, 2025
Gregg Nunziata; Jan Egeland; Dr. Tom Frieden
Episode: S2025 E7202 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 7, 2025
Betsey Stevenson and Justin Wolfers; Nate Blouin; Ece Temelkuran; Steven Kurutz
Episode: S2025 E7201 | 55:47
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
April 4, 2025
Sanna Marin; Juan Manuel Santos; Tom Basden; Tim Key; Rahm Emanuel
Episode: S2025 E7200 | 55:41
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
April 3, 2025
Annalena Baerbock; Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie; Jeffrey Goldberg
Episode: S2025 E7199 | 55:47
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
April 2, 2025
Chris Murphy; Arwa Damon; Tanya Haj-Hassan; Tiya A. Miles
Episode: S2025 E7198 | 55:44
Watch 55:18
Amanpour and Company
April 1, 2025
Alberto Gonzales; Idit Ohel; Justin Levitt
Episode: S2025 E7197 | 55:18