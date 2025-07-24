© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

April 18, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7210 | 55m 32s

Maura Healey, the Democratic Governor of Massachusetts, discusses what Donald Trump's impact has been since the start of his term. Former Iranian nuclear negotiator Cyrus Nasseri offers perspective on the current talks between Iran and the U.S. Simon Shama explores the history and legacy of the Holocaust 80 years later in a new documentary, "Simon Schama: The Holocaust, 80 Years On."

Aired: 04/17/25
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 24, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Mohammad Mustafa; Elizabeth McGovern; David Enrich
Episode: S2025 E7279 | 55:47
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
July 23, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Ralph Regenvanu; Zackie Achmat; Sae Joon Park; Danicole Ramos
Episode: S2025 E7278 | 55:39
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
July 22, 2025
Isobel Yeung; Will Sommer; Kevin De Liban
Episode: S2025 E7277 | 55:45
Watch 55:18
Amanpour and Company
July 21, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Ibrahim Al-Assil; Franz-Stefan Gady; Jennifer Senior; Kevin Liptak
Episode: S2025 E7276 | 55:18
Watch 55:35
Amanpour and Company
July 18, 2025
Barry Diller; Tim Weiner; Dr. Jay Bhattacharya
Episode: S2025 E7275 | 55:35
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 17, 2025
Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva; Ami Ayalon; Lizzie Wade
Episode: S2025 E7274 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 16, 2025
John Sawers; Jason Furman; Gillian Tett; Wes Moore
Episode: S2025 E7273 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 15, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Dareen Khalifa; Luis Moreno Ocampo; Khalid Mustafa Medani; Lawrence Summers
Episode: S2025 E7272 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 14, 2025
Ivo Daalder; David Shimer; Zahra Nader; Sam Tanenhaus
Episode: S2025 E7271 | 55:47
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
July 11, 2025
David Scheffer; Mahmoud Khalil; Dr. Eric Topol
Episode: S2025 E7270 | 55:41