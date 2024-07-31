© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

August 1, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7024 | 55m 32s

Exiled Russian journalist Mikhail Zygar discusses the historic U.S.-Russia prisoner swap that includes reporter Evan Gershkovich. Former IDF paratrooper Yuval Green speaks out about the horrors he witnessed in Gaza and why he publicly refused further service. Democratic strategist Waleed Shahid discusses what Vice President Harris's stance on Israel-Gaza may be and how she can win over undecideds.

Aired: 07/31/24
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
July 31, 2024
Nick Walsh and Ivan Watson; Ronen Bergman; Colin Clarke; Nabih Bulos; Clarissa Ward; Tamir Hayman
Episode: S2024 E7023 | 55:48
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
July 30, 2024
Dr. Mark Perlmutter and Dr. Feroze Sidhwa; Ben Wedeman; Kim Ghattas; Nina Jankowicz
Episode: S2024 E7022 | 55:48
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
July 29, 2024
Ben Wedeman; Naftali Bennett; Alexandra Winkler; Mary Ziegler; Cassie Chambers Armstrong
Episode: S2024 E7021 | 55:48
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 26, 2024
Richard Haass; Ross Kauffman and Ashlee Vance; Evan Osnos
Episode: S2024 E7020 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 25, 2024
Andy Murray; Amélie Oudéa-Castéra; Michael Waters
Episode: S2024 E7019 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 24, 2024
Leon Panetta and Susan Glasser; Stefano Pozzebon; David Smolansky; Tim Alberta
Episode: S2024 E7018 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 23, 2024
Carol Moseley Braun; Jeremy Diamond; Aziz Abu Sarah; Maoz Inon; Kristin Kobes Du Mez
Episode: S2024 E7017 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 22, 2024
Mary Landrieu; Norm Ornstein; Bob Bauer; Sarah Longwell
Episode: S2024 E7016 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 19, 2024
Sarah Longwell; Tim Ryan; Brody Mullins
Episode: S2024 E7015 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 18, 2024
Karen Finney and Marc Lotter; Cyndi Lauper; Leah Litman
Episode: S2024 E7014 | 55:49