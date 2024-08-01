© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

August 2, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7025 | 55m 20s

Former SC State Rep. Bakari Sellers and reporter Elaina Plott Calabro give their takes on this week in the Trump and Harris campaigns. Evan Williams explores the far-right elements that have resurfaced in Germany recently in a new documentary, "Germany's Enemy Within." Policing expert Tracie Keesee discusses what went wrong in the horrific Sonya Massey shooting and how to prevent other tragedies.

Aired: 08/01/24
Watch 55:32
Amanpour and Company
August 1, 2024
Mikhail Zygar; Yuval Green; Waleed Shahid
Episode: S2024 E7024 | 55:32
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
July 31, 2024
Nick Walsh and Ivan Watson; Ronen Bergman; Colin Clarke; Nabih Bulos; Clarissa Ward; Tamir Hayman
Episode: S2024 E7023 | 55:48
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
July 30, 2024
Dr. Mark Perlmutter and Dr. Feroze Sidhwa; Ben Wedeman; Kim Ghattas; Nina Jankowicz
Episode: S2024 E7022 | 55:48
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
July 29, 2024
Ben Wedeman; Naftali Bennett; Alexandra Winkler; Mary Ziegler; Cassie Chambers Armstrong
Episode: S2024 E7021 | 55:48
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 26, 2024
Richard Haass; Ross Kauffman and Ashlee Vance; Evan Osnos
Episode: S2024 E7020 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 25, 2024
Andy Murray; Amélie Oudéa-Castéra; Michael Waters
Episode: S2024 E7019 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 24, 2024
Leon Panetta and Susan Glasser; Stefano Pozzebon; David Smolansky; Tim Alberta
Episode: S2024 E7018 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 23, 2024
Carol Moseley Braun; Jeremy Diamond; Aziz Abu Sarah; Maoz Inon; Kristin Kobes Du Mez
Episode: S2024 E7017 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 22, 2024
Mary Landrieu; Norm Ornstein; Bob Bauer; Sarah Longwell
Episode: S2024 E7016 | 55:49
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
July 19, 2024
Sarah Longwell; Tim Ryan; Brody Mullins
Episode: S2024 E7015 | 55:49