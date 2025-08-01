Extra
Joshua Hopkins, Federica Lombardi, and Olga Kulchynska sing an excerpt from the Act II trio.
Conductor Joana Mallwitz makes her Met debut leading the cast in Mozart’s comic masterpiece.
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
In the Westman Islands, one community has banded together to save lost young puffins.
A massive earthquake along the Cascadia Subduction Zone could sink parts of the Pacific Northwest.
August 4, 2025 - PBS News Hour full episode
Texas Democrats leave state to stop GOP's redistricting plan backed by Trump
Gates Foundation pledges $2.5B for women’s health worldwide
Firing of labor statistics head undermines trust in key data, ex-Trump official warns
Richard Haass; Tomohiko Taniguchi; Mira Rapp-Hooper
Tom Fletcher; Nimrod Novik; Glenn Gerstell
Rachael Cummings; Yuli Novak; Guy Shalev; Donald Whitehead Jr.
Jeremy Diamond; Jake Auchincloss; Margo Price; Yasmin Green; Gillian Tett
Jan Egeland; Steven Erlanger; Daria Kaleniuk; David Daley
Francis Collins; Mstyslav Chernov; Carly Ann York
Jeremy Diamond; Mohammad Mustafa; Elizabeth McGovern; David Enrich
Jeremy Diamond; Ralph Regenvanu; Zackie Achmat; Sae Joon Park; Danicole Ramos
Isobel Yeung; Will Sommer; Kevin De Liban
Jeremy Diamond; Ibrahim Al-Assil; Franz-Stefan Gady; Jennifer Senior; Kevin Liptak