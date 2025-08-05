© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

August 6, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 7288 | 55m 34s

Emmanuelle Elbaz-Phelps discusses the latest news out of the Israel-Gaza war. James Cameron and Ernest Moniz reflect on 80 years since the U.S. bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Jennifer Peyton and George Pappas speak about their sudden dismissal from immigration court by the Trump administration.

Aired: 08/05/25
Extra
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Human: Building Empires Preview
Discover how two revolutionary ancient inventions changed the course of humanity forever.
Preview: S52 E16 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Human: Into the Americas Preview
Follow ancient humans’ journey into an icy and perilous new land.
Preview: S52 E15 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Human: Neanderthal Encounters Preview
Discover how Homo sapiens outlasted Neanderthals – and how they helped make us who we are today.
Preview: S52 E14 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Human: Journeys Preview
Follow Homo sapiens as they venture out of Africa and spread farther than any other human species.
Preview: S52 E13 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Human: Origins Preview
Trace the remarkable origin story of Homo sapiens and the crucial moments that shaped our species.
Preview: S52 E12 | 0:30
Watch 2:22
American Experience
Trailer | Clearing the Air: The War on Smog
Watch a preview of Clearing the Air: The War on Smog.
Preview: S37 E4 | 2:22
Watch 1:53
Great Performances
“Susanna, or via, sortite” from "Le Nozze di Figaro"
Joshua Hopkins, Federica Lombardi, and Olga Kulchynska sing an excerpt from the Act II trio.
Clip: S52 E22 | 1:53
Watch 0:30
Great Performances
"Great Performances at the Met: Le Nozze di Figaro" Preview
Conductor Joana Mallwitz makes her Met debut leading the cast in Mozart’s comic masterpiece.
Preview: S52 E22 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 6 Preview
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
Preview: S4 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
The Great American Recipe
Episode 5 Preview
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
Preview: S4 E5 | 0:30
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
August 5, 2025
Joe Kennedy III; Carlos Dada; Garret Graff; Setsuko Thurlow
Episode: S2025 E7287 | 55:46
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
August 4, 2025
Paul Krugman; Greg Mankiw; Alexander Gabuev; Barak Ravid; Sami Tamimi
Episode: S2025 E7286 | 55:46
Watch 55:29
Amanpour and Company
August 1, 2025
Richard Haass; Tomohiko Taniguchi; Mira Rapp-Hooper
Episode: S2025 E7285 | 55:29
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 31, 2025
Tom Fletcher; Nimrod Novik; Glenn Gerstell
Episode: S2025 E7284 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 30, 2025
Rachael Cummings; Yuli Novak; Guy Shalev; Donald Whitehead Jr.
Episode: S2025 E7283 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 29, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Jake Auchincloss; Margo Price; Yasmin Green; Gillian Tett
Episode: S2025 E7282 | 55:46
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
July 28, 2025
Jan Egeland; Steven Erlanger; Daria Kaleniuk; David Daley
Episode: S2025 E7281 | 55:45
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
July 25, 2025
Francis Collins; Mstyslav Chernov; Carly Ann York
Episode: S2025 E7280 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
July 24, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Mohammad Mustafa; Elizabeth McGovern; David Enrich
Episode: S2025 E7279 | 55:47
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
July 23, 2025
Jeremy Diamond; Ralph Regenvanu; Zackie Achmat; Sae Joon Park; Danicole Ramos
Episode: S2025 E7278 | 55:39