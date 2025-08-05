August 6, 2025

Extra
Discover how two revolutionary ancient inventions changed the course of humanity forever.
Follow ancient humans’ journey into an icy and perilous new land.
Discover how Homo sapiens outlasted Neanderthals – and how they helped make us who we are today.
Follow Homo sapiens as they venture out of Africa and spread farther than any other human species.
Trace the remarkable origin story of Homo sapiens and the crucial moments that shaped our species.
Watch a preview of Clearing the Air: The War on Smog.
Joshua Hopkins, Federica Lombardi, and Olga Kulchynska sing an excerpt from the Act II trio.
Conductor Joana Mallwitz makes her Met debut leading the cast in Mozart’s comic masterpiece.
It's the finale and two rounds of cooking remain before one of the finalists gets named the winner.
In week five, the home cooks have to make a dish from a family tradition and an heirloom recipe.
Joe Kennedy III; Carlos Dada; Garret Graff; Setsuko Thurlow
Paul Krugman; Greg Mankiw; Alexander Gabuev; Barak Ravid; Sami Tamimi
Richard Haass; Tomohiko Taniguchi; Mira Rapp-Hooper
Tom Fletcher; Nimrod Novik; Glenn Gerstell
Rachael Cummings; Yuli Novak; Guy Shalev; Donald Whitehead Jr.
Jeremy Diamond; Jake Auchincloss; Margo Price; Yasmin Green; Gillian Tett
Jan Egeland; Steven Erlanger; Daria Kaleniuk; David Daley
Francis Collins; Mstyslav Chernov; Carly Ann York
Jeremy Diamond; Mohammad Mustafa; Elizabeth McGovern; David Enrich
Jeremy Diamond; Ralph Regenvanu; Zackie Achmat; Sae Joon Park; Danicole Ramos