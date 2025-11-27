December 1, 2025

Extra
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
Bombshell explores how the US manipulated the narrative about the toll of the WWII atomic bombings.
Ivana Bueno and Junor Souza perform an excerpt from "Nutcracker."
Experience an excerpt from "Liquorice Allsorts" from "Nutcracker."
Emma Hawes and Aitor Arrieta perform an excerpt from the Sugar Plum pas de deux.
Drosselmeyer (Junor Souza) unveils the toys.
Amanpour and Company Season 2025
Amanpour and Company Season 2024
Amanpour and Company Season 2023
Amanpour and Company Season 2022
Amanpour and Company Season 2021
Amanpour and Company Season 2020
Amanpour and Company Season 2019
Amanpour and Company Season 2018
