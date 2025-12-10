© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

December 11, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8052 | 55m 50s

Stefano Pozzebon provides the latest on U.S. power on Venezuela. Venezuelan opposition leader Leopoldo López discusses Maria Corina Machado's acceptance of the Nobel Peace Prize. Shannon Heffernan and Julieta Martinelli discuss the "El Refugio" project to support those whose loved ones have been detained by ICE. Susan Glasser wraps up the defining themes in U.S. politics of 2025.

Aired: 12/10/25
Extra
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Librarians | Trailer
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
Preview: S27 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:09
American Masters
Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Preview: S40 E1 | 2:09
Watch 2:21
American Masters
Elie Wiesel on Palestine, trauma and suffering
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Clip: S40 E1 | 2:21
Watch 2:40
American Masters
How Elie Wiesel's wife and son gave him a new lease on life
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Clip: S40 E1 | 2:40
Watch 1:56
American Masters
Elie Wiesel recounts the horrors of the Holocaust in "Night"
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Clip: S40 E1 | 1:56
Watch 1:10
American Masters
How Elie Wiesel was reunited with his sister
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
Clip: S40 E1 | 1:10
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Vivien's Wild Ride | Trailer
An editor’s journey through vision loss and the power of reinvention.
Preview: S27 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Tusker: Brotherhood of Elephants
Follow the complex lives of giant elephant bulls in Amboseli and Mount Kilimanjaro.
Preview: S44 E5 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
American Experience
Trailer | Bombshell
Bombshell explores how the US manipulated the narrative about the toll of the WWII atomic bombings.
Preview: S37 E8 | 0:30
Watch 3:26
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1982 Ms. Pac-Man Collection
Appraisal: 1982 Ms. Pac-Man Collection
Clip: S30 E1 | 3:26
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 10, 2025
David Dimbleby; Kiran Desai; Zaynab Mohamed
Episode: S2025 E8051 | 55:50
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 9, 2025
Celeste Wallander; Peter Frankopan; Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani; Kaja Kallas; David Remnick
Episode: S2025 E8050 | 55:43
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 8, 2025
Ahmed Al-Sharaa; Clare Sebastian; Demetre Daskalakis
Episode: S2025 E8049 | 55:50
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
December 5, 2025
Rupert Smith; Annie Lebovitz; Will Sommer
Episode: S2025 E8048 | 55:28
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
December 4, 2025
Ivan Duque; Farnaz Fassihi; Joshua Yaffa
Episode: S2025 E8047 | 55:48
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
December 3, 2025
Julianne Smith; Ehud Olmert; Sen. Bill Cassidy
Episode: S2025 E8046 | 55:45
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
December 2, 2025
Yaroslav Trofimov; Andrey Kurkov; Steve Hartman; Bryan Muehlberger, Mahnaz Afkhami
Episode: S2025 E8045 | 55:51
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 1, 2025
Stephen Collinson; Brian Winter; John Kerry; Pastor Tim Johnson; Andrew Rice
Episode: S2025 E8044 | 55:50
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
November 27, 2025
Nicholas Burns; Benny Safdie; Trymaine Lee
Episode: S2025 E8042 | 55:43
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
November 26, 2025
Dmytro Kuleba; Mark Strong; Lesley Manville; Kenny Chesney
Episode: S2025 E8041 | 55:39