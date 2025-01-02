© 2025 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

December 17, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8056 | 55m 50s

The Atlantic's David Graham unpacks White House chief of staff Susie Wiles' bombshell Vanity Fair interview. Brian Winter discusses heightened tensions between the U.S. and Venezuela. Correspondent Larry Madowo brings us a special report from Uganda on Bobi Wine. Reddit CEO Steve Huffman explains the platform's uniqueness in an increasingly AI-generated world.

Aired: 12/16/25
Extra
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Librarians | Trailer
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
Preview: S27 E6 | 0:30
Watch 2:21
American Masters
Elie Wiesel on Palestine, trauma and suffering
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
Clip: S40 E1 | 2:21
Watch 1:56
American Masters
Elie Wiesel recounts the horrors of the Holocaust in "Night"
In "Night," Elie Wiesel recounts a memory of witnessing three victims being hung.
Clip: S40 E1 | 1:56
Watch 2:40
American Masters
How Elie Wiesel's wife and son gave him a new lease on life
Before meeting his wife Marion, Elie Wiesel "shunned love" and didn't see himself having children.
Clip: S40 E1 | 2:40
Watch 1:10
American Masters
How Elie Wiesel was reunited with his sister
Elie Wiesel reunited with his sister in France.
Clip: S40 E1 | 1:10
Watch 2:09
American Masters
Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Preview: S40 E1 | 2:09
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
Vivien's Wild Ride | Trailer
An editor’s journey through vision loss and the power of reinvention.
Preview: S27 E5 | 0:30
Watch 3:11
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Patek Philippe Officer's Watch, ca. 1919
Appraisal: Patek Philippe Officer's Watch, ca. 1919
Clip: S30 E3 | 3:11
Watch 2:11
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: 1923 Ernst Heinrich Roth Violin
Appraisal: 1923 Enst Heinrich Roth Violin
Clip: S30 E3 | 2:11
Watch 2:52
Antiques Roadshow
Appraisal: Al Stohlman Tooled Leatherwork Picture
Appraisal: Al Stohlman Tooled Leatherwork Picture
Clip: S30 E3 | 2:52
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
January 2, 2025
Lech Walesa; Elizabeth A. Hanks; Katherine Landers; Deanne Criswell; Dame Stephanie Shirley
Episode: S2025 E8068 | 55:44
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
December 29, 2025
David Wallace-Wells; Kristin Scott Thomas; Beth Macy
Episode: S2025 E8064 | 55:28
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
December 22, 2025
Halla Tomasdottir; Pamela Hogan; Gayle Young; Cory Doctorow
Episode: S2025 E8059 | 55:49
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
December 26, 2025
Lyse Doucet; Matthew McConaughey; Christina Cross
Episode: S2025 E8063 | 55:39
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 31, 2025
Al Gore; Juanita Goebertus; Noah Bullock; Charlie Savage
Episode: S2025 E8066 | 55:50
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
January 1, 2026
Mariann Budde; Eileen Collins; Andrew Jarecki; Charlotte Kaufman
Episode: S2025 E8067 | 55:42
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
December 16, 2025
Kurt Volker; Tymofiy Mylovanov; Yousef Sweid; Isabella Sedlak; Saikrishna Prakash
Episode: S2025 E8055 | 55:51
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 15, 2025
Gabi Kaltmann; Alicia Kearns; Park Chan-Wook; Sen. Andy Kim
Episode: S2025 E8054 | 55:50
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
December 23, 2025
Thant Myint-U; Werner Herzog; Arundhati Roy
Episode: S2025 E8060 | 55:31
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
December 25, 2025
Christiana Figueres; Katy Hessel; Jacob Collier
Episode: S2025 E8062 | 55:46