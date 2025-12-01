© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

December 2, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8045 | 55m 51s

The Wall Street Journal's Yaroslav Trofimov discusses Steve Witkoff's meeting with President Putin. Ukrainian author Andrey Kurkov releases the third volume of his war diary. Steve Hartman discusses his project, photographing the rooms of children killed in school shootings. Father of a victim, Bryan Muehlberger, also joins. Iranian Women's Rights Activist Mahnaz Afkhami looks back on her work.

Aired: 12/01/25
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 1, 2025
Stephen Collinson; Brian Winter; John Kerry; Pastor Tim Johnson; Andrew Rice
Episode: S2025 E8044 | 55:50
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
November 27, 2025
Nicholas Burns; Benny Safdie; Trymaine Lee
Episode: S2025 E8042 | 55:43
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
November 26, 2025
Dmytro Kuleba; Mark Strong; Lesley Manville; Kenny Chesney
Episode: S2025 E8041 | 55:39
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 25, 2025
Stephen Collinson; Dr. Atul Gawande; Tom Jennings; Susan Choi; David Herzberg
Episode: S2025 E8040 | 55:50
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 28, 2025
Tom Johnson; Adam Cvijanovic; Fara Dabhoiwala
Episode: S2025 E8043 | 55:45
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 24, 2025
Matthew Chance; Tymofiy Mylovanov; Nabih Bulos; Jimmy Chin; Lynsey Addario
Episode: S2025 E8039 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 21, 2025
Carl Bildt; Christopher Hill; Tilda Swinton; Joon Lee
Episode: S2025 E8038 | 55:50
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 20, 2025
Nic Robertson; Noam Shuster-Eliassi; Jelani Cobb
Episode: S2025 E8037 | 55:45
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 19, 2025
Ronald Lamola; Fred Pleitgen; Rev. Alex Santora; Elizabeth Kolbert
Episode: S2025 E8036 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 18, 2025
Bernard Haykel; Steffano Pozzebon; Juan Gonzalez; Geeta Gandbhir; Pamela Dias
Episode: S2025 E8035 | 55:50