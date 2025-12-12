© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

December 23, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8060 | 55m 31s

Renowned historian Thant Myint-U discusses his new book "Peacemaker," and what today's leaders can learn from his grandfather, U Thant. German filmmaker Werner Herzog focuses on what's real and what's false in his new book "The Future of Truth." Booker Prize-winning author Arundhati Roy reveals new insights into her tumultuous childhood in her new memoir "Mother Mary Comes to Me."

Aired: 12/14/25
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
December 30, 2025
Francis Collins; Mstyslav Chernov; Carly York
Episode: S2025 E8065 | 55:28
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
December 24, 2025
Russel L. Honoré; Eugene Korolev; Polina Sychova; Ken Burns
Episode: S2025 E8061 | 55:27
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
December 25, 2025
Christiana Figueres; Katy Hessel; Jacob Collier
Episode: S2025 E8062 | 55:46
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
December 12, 2025
Ruti Teitel; Aria Florant; Jonathan Freedland; Kate Shaw
Episode: S2025 E8053 | 55:40
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 11, 2025
Stefano Pozzebon; Leopoldo López; Shannon Heffernan; Julieta Martinelli; Susan Glasser
Episode: S2025 E8052 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 10, 2025
David Dimbleby; Kiran Desai; Zaynab Mohamed
Episode: S2025 E8051 | 55:50
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 9, 2025
Celeste Wallander; Peter Frankopan; Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani; Kaja Kallas; David Remnick
Episode: S2025 E8050 | 55:43
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 8, 2025
Ahmed Al-Sharaa; Clare Sebastian; Demetre Daskalakis
Episode: S2025 E8049 | 55:50
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
December 5, 2025
Rupert Smith; Annie Lebovitz; Will Sommer
Episode: S2025 E8048 | 55:28
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
December 4, 2025
Ivan Duque; Farnaz Fassihi; Joshua Yaffa
Episode: S2025 E8047 | 55:48