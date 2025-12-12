© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

December 24, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8061 | 55m 27s

Retired Army Lt. General Russel L. Honoré discusses his time serving the nation and the tests that our democracy is now facing. Chef Eugene Korolev and his partner Polina Sychova discuss preserving Ukrainian culture through food at their London restaurant Sino. Legendary documentarian Ken Burns discusses his latest 12-hour project, “The American Revolution.”

Aired: 12/14/25
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
December 30, 2025
Francis Collins; Mstyslav Chernov; Carly York
Episode: S2025 E8065 | 55:28
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
December 23, 2025
Thant Myint-U; Werner Herzog; Arundhati Roy
Episode: S2025 E8060 | 55:31
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
December 25, 2025
Christiana Figueres; Katy Hessel; Jacob Collier
Episode: S2025 E8062 | 55:46
Watch 55:40
Amanpour and Company
December 12, 2025
Ruti Teitel; Aria Florant; Jonathan Freedland; Kate Shaw
Episode: S2025 E8053 | 55:40
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 11, 2025
Stefano Pozzebon; Leopoldo López; Shannon Heffernan; Julieta Martinelli; Susan Glasser
Episode: S2025 E8052 | 55:50
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 10, 2025
David Dimbleby; Kiran Desai; Zaynab Mohamed
Episode: S2025 E8051 | 55:50
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 9, 2025
Celeste Wallander; Peter Frankopan; Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani; Kaja Kallas; David Remnick
Episode: S2025 E8050 | 55:43
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 8, 2025
Ahmed Al-Sharaa; Clare Sebastian; Demetre Daskalakis
Episode: S2025 E8049 | 55:50
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
December 5, 2025
Rupert Smith; Annie Lebovitz; Will Sommer
Episode: S2025 E8048 | 55:28
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
December 4, 2025
Ivan Duque; Farnaz Fassihi; Joshua Yaffa
Episode: S2025 E8047 | 55:48