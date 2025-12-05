© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

December 8, 2025

Season 2025 Episode 8049 | 55m 50s

One year since the fall of Syria's Bashar Al-Assad government, Christiane speaks to interim President Ahmed Al-Sharaa about this fragile transition period for his country. Correspondent Clare Sebastian discusses world leaders' ongoing attempts to create a Russia-Ukraine peace deal. Former CDC official Dr. Demetre Daskalakis discusses the state of America's health agencies under Robert Kennedy Jr.

Aired: 12/07/25
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
December 5, 2025
Rupert Smith; Annie Lebovitz; Will Sommer
Episode: S2025 E8048 | 55:28
Watch 55:48
Amanpour and Company
December 4, 2025
Ivan Duque; Farnaz Fassihi; Joshua Yaffa
Episode: S2025 E8047 | 55:48
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
December 3, 2025
Julianne Smith; Ehud Olmert; Sen. Bill Cassidy
Episode: S2025 E8046 | 55:45
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
December 2, 2025
Yaroslav Trofimov; Andrey Kurkov; Steve Hartman; Bryan Muehlberger, Mahnaz Afkhami
Episode: S2025 E8045 | 55:51
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 1, 2025
Stephen Collinson; Brian Winter; John Kerry; Pastor Tim Johnson; Andrew Rice
Episode: S2025 E8044 | 55:50
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
November 27, 2025
Nicholas Burns; Benny Safdie; Trymaine Lee
Episode: S2025 E8042 | 55:43
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
November 26, 2025
Dmytro Kuleba; Mark Strong; Lesley Manville; Kenny Chesney
Episode: S2025 E8041 | 55:39
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 25, 2025
Stephen Collinson; Dr. Atul Gawande; Tom Jennings; Susan Choi; David Herzberg
Episode: S2025 E8040 | 55:50
Watch 55:45
Amanpour and Company
November 28, 2025
Tom Johnson; Adam Cvijanovic; Fara Dabhoiwala
Episode: S2025 E8043 | 55:45
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
November 24, 2025
Matthew Chance; Tymofiy Mylovanov; Nabih Bulos; Jimmy Chin; Lynsey Addario
Episode: S2025 E8039 | 55:50