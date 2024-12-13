© 2024 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

December 9, 2024

Season 2024 Episode 7116 | 55m 45s

Syrian journalist Rami Jarrah discusses the ousting of Bashar al-Assad by rebel groups. U.N. Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen on this "watershed moment in Syria's history." U.S. Deputy National Security Advisor explains the U.S. angle on developments in Syria. Abby Edaburn and Jacob Tice on their renewed hope for the return of their brother, journalist Austin Tice, believed to be in Syria.

Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 13, 2024
Stephen Rapp; Angela Patton; Natalie Rae; Eric Schmidt
Episode: S2024 E7120 | 55:47
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 12, 2024
Philippe Lazzarini; Payal Kapadia; Mohamad Hafez
Episode: S2024 E7119 | 55:47
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
December 11, 2024
Sheikh Abdulrahman Al Thani; FM Barth Eide; FM Jaishankar; Alex Gibney; Alexis Bloom; M. Gessen
Episode: S2024 E7118 | 55:31
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
December 10, 2024
Clarissa Ward; Kaja Kallas; Elbridge Colby; Noah Bookbinder and Gregg Nunziata
Episode: S2024 E7117 | 55:31
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 6, 2024
Gabrielius Landsbergis; Thierry Arnaud; Hayat Tahrir Al-Sham; Daniel Bogado and Barry Hirshorn
Episode: S2024 E7115 | 55:47
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
December 5, 2024
Mosab Abu Toha; Demi Moore; Ronan Farrow
Episode: S2024 E7114 | 55:46
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
December 4, 2024
Kathleen Stephens; Colin Clarke; Steven Rattner; David Frum
Episode: S2024 E7113 | 55:47
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
December 3, 2024
Kenneth Choi; Angela Merkel; Kyung-wah Kang
Episode: S2024 E7112 | 55:27
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
December 2, 2024
Rahm Emanuel; William Cohen; Kenny Leon, Jim Parsons and Katie Holmes
Episode: S2024 E7111 | 55:27
Watch 55:47
Amanpour and Company
November 29, 2024
Kholood Khair; Cindy McCain; Saad Mohseni; Jerusalem Demsas
Episode: S2024 E7110 | 55:47