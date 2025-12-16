© 2025 New England Public Media

Amanpour and Company

January 1, 2026

Season 2025 Episode 8067 | 55m 42s

Episcopal Bishop of Washington Mariann Budde talks about finding moments of courage in a world full of fear. Space Shuttle Commander Eileen Collins discusses her amazing career, which is the subject of a new film, "Spacewoman." Andrew Jarecki and Charlotte Kaufman expose abuses inside Alabama's prison system in their film "The Alabama Solution."

Aired: 12/16/25
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
December 29, 2025
David Wallace-Wells; Kristin Scott Thomas; Beth Macy
Episode: S2025 E8064 | 55:28
Watch 55:49
Amanpour and Company
December 22, 2025
Halla Tomasdottir; Pamela Hogan; Gayle Young; Cory Doctorow
Episode: S2025 E8059 | 55:49
Watch 55:39
Amanpour and Company
December 26, 2025
Lyse Doucet; Matthew McConaughey; Christina Cross
Episode: S2025 E8063 | 55:39
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 31, 2025
Al Gore; Juanita Goebertus; Noah Bullock; Charlie Savage
Episode: S2025 E8066 | 55:50
Watch 55:51
Amanpour and Company
December 16, 2025
Kurt Volker; Tymofiy Mylovanov; Yousef Sweid; Isabella Sedlak; Saikrishna Prakash
Episode: S2025 E8055 | 55:51
Watch 55:31
Amanpour and Company
December 23, 2025
Thant Myint-U; Werner Herzog; Arundhati Roy
Episode: S2025 E8060 | 55:31
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
December 25, 2025
Christiana Figueres; Katy Hessel; Jacob Collier
Episode: S2025 E8062 | 55:46
Watch 55:27
Amanpour and Company
December 24, 2025
Russel L. Honoré; Eugene Korolev; Polina Sychova; Ken Burns
Episode: S2025 E8061 | 55:27
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 15, 2025
Gabi Kaltmann; Alicia Kearns; Park Chan-Wook; Sen. Andy Kim
Episode: S2025 E8054 | 55:50
Watch 55:28
Amanpour and Company
December 30, 2025
Francis Collins; Mstyslav Chernov; Carly York
Episode: S2025 E8065 | 55:28