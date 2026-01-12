January 13, 2025

Extra
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Discover the extraordinary life of poet, philosopher and music visionary Sun Ra.
Each day, Sun Ra wrote a piece of music solely for “the Creator.”
Sun Ra was one of the first Black artists to have his own record label.
Sun Ra wanted to change humanity with his concept of the “alter destiny.”
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Elie Wiesel vowed to always speak up whenever people were enduring suffering and humiliation.
