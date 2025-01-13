© 2026 New England Public Media

FCC public inspection files:
WGBYWFCRWNNZWNNUWNNZ-FMWNNI

For assistance accessing our public files, please contact hello@nepm.org or call 413-781-2801.
PBS, NPR and local perspective for western Mass.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Access to this video is a benefit to members
Sign In
Learn More
Amanpour and Company

January 14, 2026

Season 2025 Episode 8076 | 55m 50s

Correspondent Jomana Karadsheh brings us an exclusive report on Iran's deadly antigovernment protests. Elliott Abrams unpacks Pres. Trump's threats against Iran's regime. Director Kaouther Ben Hania discusses the killing of a Palestinian girl which became the subject of the film "The Voice of Hind Rajab." Mike Fox explains how the killing of Renee Good highlights the limits of accountability.

Aired: 01/13/26
Extra
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Inquisitor | Trailer
Barbara Jordan’s voice shook the nation. Discover her story in The Inquisitor.
Preview: S27 E7 | 0:30
Watch 2:46
American Masters
How Sun Ra gave thanks to the Creator
Each day, Sun Ra wrote a piece of music solely for “the Creator.”
Clip: S40 E2 | 2:46
Watch 3:29
American Masters
Sun Ra’s concept of “alter destiny” was his way of changing humanity
Sun Ra wanted to change humanity with his concept of the “alter destiny.”
Clip: S40 E2 | 3:29
Watch 2:03
American Masters
How Sun Ra created his own record label, Saturn Records
Sun Ra was one of the first Black artists to have his own record label.
Clip: S40 E2 | 2:03
Watch 2:02
American Masters
Sun Ra: Do The Impossible
Discover the extraordinary life of poet, philosopher and music visionary Sun Ra.
Preview: S40 E2 | 2:02
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Freshwater"
Animal parents must overcome freshwater’s constant changes.
Preview: S44 E7 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Independent Lens
The Librarians | Trailer
Librarians across the U.S. examine how the review of library materials is impacting communities.
Preview: S27 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
Nature
Preview of Parenthood "Grasslands"
Animal parents must balance risk and reward to raise their young in grasslands.
Preview: S44 E6 | 0:30
Watch 0:30
NOVA
Angkor: Hidden Jungle Empire Preview
New evidence sheds light on the remarkable life—and mysterious collapse—of the ancient jungle city.
Preview: S53 E2 | 0:30
Watch 2:09
American Masters
Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire
Learn about Elie Wiesel, Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Prize-winning author of Night.
Preview: S40 E1 | 2:09
Latest Episodes
All
  • All
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2025
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2024
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2023
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2022
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2021
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2020
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2019
  • Amanpour and Company Season 2018
Watch 55:55
Amanpour and Company
January 13, 2025
Nazanin Boniadi; Nina Khrushcheva; Jacob Soboroff; Kenneth Rosen
Episode: S2025 E8075 | 55:55
Watch 55:52
Amanpour and Company
January 12, 2026
Abbas Milani; Douglas Holtz-Eakin; Ben Markovits; Shawn Hubler
Episode: S2025 E8074 | 55:52
Watch 55:42
Amanpour and Company
January 9, 2026
Jared Genser; Ethan Hawke; Carol Leonnig; Aaron C. Davis
Episode: S2025 E8073 | 55:42
Watch 55:46
Amanpour and Company
January 8, 2026
Sen. Bernie Sanders; Paula Newton; Christopher Lockyear; David Frum
Episode: S2025 E8072 | 55:46
Watch 55:54
Amanpour and Company
January 7, 2026
Juan Manuel Santos; Karim Sadjadpour; Ian Bremmer
Episode: S2025 E8071 | 55:54
Watch 55:20
Amanpour and Company
January 6, 2026
Sen. Angus King; Juan González; Oleksandr Merezhko; Jason Stanley
Episode: S2025 E8070 | 55:20
Watch 55:41
Amanpour and Company
January 5, 2026
Leigh Waldman; Todd D. Robinson; David Smolansky; Jorge Castañeda
Episode: S2025 E8069 | 55:41
Watch 55:43
Amanpour and Company
December 19, 2025
Chase Strangio; Gilbert & George; Tom Gjelten
Episode: S2025 E8058 | 55:43
Watch 55:50
Amanpour and Company
December 18, 2025
Clare Sebastian; Marietje Schaake; Bess Wohl; Kristolyn Lloyd; Zoe Weissman
Episode: S2025 E8057 | 55:50
Watch 55:44
Amanpour and Company
January 2, 2026
Lech Walesa; Elizabeth A. Hanks; Katherine Landers; Deanne Criswell; Dame Stephanie Shirley
Episode: S2025 E8068 | 55:44